Ahmed will hit the bench Friday against the Nationals.
Ahmed started five straight games after returning from a knee injury Saturday. He went hitless in four of them and owns a .295 OPS through his first 21 plate appearances of the year, so it's no surprise to see him get a bit of a break. Josh Rojas will start at shortstop in his absence.
