Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Dealing with illness
Ahmed was sick Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
The illness explains why Ahmed is out of the lineup for two games in a row. The Diamondbacks will want to get him back in action soon, as they're already down one infielder with Jake Lamb on the disabled list with a shoulder strain.
