Ahmed was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants due to right knee soreness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be a particularly serious one. Josh Rojas slid to shortstop in his absence and would likely spend time at that spot should Ahmed's injury linger into the regular season, but that seems unlikely at this point.
