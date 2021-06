Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a run scored Monday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Brewers.

Ahmed's two-hit night put an end to a 4-for-44 skid over his previous 13 games. Though he's valued mostly for his excellent defense at shortstop, Ahmed has still been a major disappointment this season from an offensive standpoint. After delivering OPSes over .700 in each of the past four seasons, Ahmed is currently sitting on a .565 mark through 222 plate appearances in 2021.