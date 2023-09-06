The Diamondbacks designated Ahmed for assignment Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ahmed will be pushed off the 40-man roster in order to clear space for top-prospect Jordan Lawlar's arrival. Ahmed posted just a .560 OPS across 210 plate appearances in the majors this season, and he's unlikely to return to the big leagues if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
