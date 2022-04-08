Ahmed (shoulder) has swung a bat and taken groundballs but is not throwing, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed has been given a pair of cortisone shots since his shoulder injury flared up toward the end of spring training. The shortstop's shoulder has bothered him for a couple of years now, but he's opted not to undergo surgery. He had a cortisone shot and a platelet-rich plasma injection during the offseason, but that did not alleviate Ahmed's symptoms. Geraldo Perdomo started at shortstop in Arizona's season-opening win over San Diego on Thursday.