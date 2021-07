Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Ahmed doubled off Zach Davies to lead off the third inning and drove in a run in the seventh. That was just his second extra-base hit in July. The 31-year-old is slashing .212/.278/.311, his worst line since 2016. He has just two long balls after hitting 19 in 2019. In addition, he's batting .159 in his last 15 games.