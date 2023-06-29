Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Ahmed was in the starting lineup against Tampa Bay righty Zach Eflin. The shortstop typically doesn't start against right-handers, but the Diamondbacks have seen a string of them lately. His previous start was a week ago, June 22, also against a righty. Ahmed has just 30 plate appearances during the month of June, and the job share between he and Geraldo Perdomo that started the season now tilts heavily in favor of the latter.