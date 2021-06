Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to San Diego.

Ahmed, who has multiple hits in two of the last three games, is fighting out of a second prolonged slump in 2021. He hit .073 (3-for-41) over a 12-game stretch to start the season, then put up identical numbers over the same amount of games from June 5 to 20. The shortstop is slashing a disappointing .212/.271/.302 over 230 plate appearances.