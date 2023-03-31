Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Ahmed got the start at shortstop Opening Day against Los Angeles lefty Julio Urias, but he could find himself on the bench Friday. That's partially due to getting the switch-hitting Geraldo Perdomo in against righty Dustin May, but also because Ahmed, who underwent shoulder surgery last season, will not be an everyday player early on.