Ahmed went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Ahmed doubled, stole third and raced home on a wild pitch in the second inning to give Arizona an early 2-0 lead, the only time the Diamondbacks held a lead during a three-game sweep by Toronto. Ahmed was later pinch hit for against righty Trevor Richards. The switch-hitting Geraldo Perdomo gets the bulk of the starts at shortstop with Ahmed typically in the lineup against lefties only.