Ahmed went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.

Ahmed produced throughout the game, starting with his ninth home run of the season in the second inning against Chad Bettis and capping his night off with a two-RBI double in the eighth inning. Despite just a .221 batting average, Ahmed continues to flash surprising power as he has already tied his career-best home run total in a single season through just 199 at-bats.