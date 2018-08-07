Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Doubles up stolen-base total
Ahmed went 1-for-5 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases Monday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Phillies in 14 innings.
With the Diamondbacks looking to generate the game-winning run late in the contest, Ahmed was given a rare green light on the basepaths both times he reached first. He claimed second base as part of a double steal in the ninth inning and then nabbed another steal in the 11th, doubling up his season stolen-base total in the process. While the pair of thefts were welcome contributions, Ahmed should continue to deliver most his fantasy value through his power production. Ahmed's 16 home runs on the campaign are tied for fifth among all qualified shortstops.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart