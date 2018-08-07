Ahmed went 1-for-5 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases Monday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Phillies in 14 innings.

With the Diamondbacks looking to generate the game-winning run late in the contest, Ahmed was given a rare green light on the basepaths both times he reached first. He claimed second base as part of a double steal in the ninth inning and then nabbed another steal in the 11th, doubling up his season stolen-base total in the process. While the pair of thefts were welcome contributions, Ahmed should continue to deliver most his fantasy value through his power production. Ahmed's 16 home runs on the campaign are tied for fifth among all qualified shortstops.