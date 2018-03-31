Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-8 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Coming off an injury-shortened 2017, Ahmed has the job as Arizona's starting shortstop to begin 2018, and Friday's offensive explosion was certainly a good way to kick off the gig. Ahmed isn't likely to repeat this performance often, as the 28-year-old has never had an OPS higher than .717 in any of his seasons at the big-league level. That said, fantasy GMs who have a need at middle infield should keep tabs on Ahmed to see if he can parlay his starting role into consistent production.

