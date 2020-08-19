Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, five RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Athletics.

Ahmed's big day at the dish began in the first inning when he clubbed a three-run home run to left field. The next frame, he delivered a two-RBI single to give the Diamondbacks an 8-1 lead. The performance brought his home run total to three on the season and also continued his good form at the plate, as he has at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 starts. To this point in the campaign, Ahmed has a .275/.341/.438 line with 15 runs scored and 16 RBI across 88 plate appearances.