Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Drives in four in win
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and four RBI to help the Diamondbacks to an 8-6 win over the Rockies on Monday.
It was the second straight game with a long ball for the 29-year-old shortstop, who cranked his 13th of the season with this sixth-inning two-run shot off Jake McGee, while also adding his 25th two-bagger of the year. He's now slashing .267/.328/.438 across 462 plate appearances -- numbers that would all represent career highs if he's able to maintain his pace through the rest of the season.
