Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Thursday against the Braves.

Ahmed was a main source of offense for the Diamondbacks on Thursday, driving a three-RBI double in the fourth inning. The double marked only his third extra-base hit since August 14, though they have all come in the past five games. However, he continues to log regular at-bats thanks to his strong defense, making him a viable option in deeper leagues.