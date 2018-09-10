Ahmed went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI on Sunday against the Braves.

Ahmed came through with a timely single in the sixth inning to drive in both baserunners. He now has 65 RBI on the season, nearly double his previous career-best. Despite hitting only .248 for the season, Ahmed has managed to hit .283/.327/.455 in post All-Star break action.

