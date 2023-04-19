Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.
Ahmed was part of Arizona's six-run fourth inning, plating two runs after connecting on a pitch that bounced in the dirt and fell into short left field for a double. The 33-year-old shortstop, who battled a balky shoulder the last two seasons and underwent surgery in June of 2022, is off to a promising start. He's hit safely in eight of 11 games, going 12-for-38 (.316) with six RBI, three steals and four runs scored.
