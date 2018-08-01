Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Drives in two
Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Ahmed helped break the contest open, driving in a couple on his double in the fourth to put Arizona ahead by four. The 28-year-old finishes July with an impressive .302/.340/.581 slash line on the month and has already set career highs with 14 home runs and 53 RBI.
