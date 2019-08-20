Ahmed was named the National League Player of the Week, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed slashed .423/.464/1.038 with four home runs, a triple, two doubles and 11 RBI in seven games last week. The 29-year-old shortstop is up to 16 homers in 123 games, tying the number of long balls he hit last year in 30 more games played.

