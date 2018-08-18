Ahmed was ejected from Friday's game against the Padres after arguing balls and strikes, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed wasn't pleased with the strike zone, and he was tossed in the third inning after giving the home plate umpire an earful. He went 1-for-2 prior to being tossed from the ballgame. Ahmed was replaced at shortstop by Daniel Descalso.

