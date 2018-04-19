Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.

The double is already Ahmed's sixth extra-base hit in 14 games this season, boosting his slugging percentage to a career-best .438. However, much of that power production came in the Diamondbacks' first four games of the season, with the shortstop having largely struggled at the dish ever since returning from a brief absence earlier this month due to an illness. Over his past 10 starts, Ahmed has managed only three hits in 31 at-bats (.097 average), which has dimmed the luster of his hot start to the campaign.