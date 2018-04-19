Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Ends three-game hit drought
Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.
The double is already Ahmed's sixth extra-base hit in 14 games this season, boosting his slugging percentage to a career-best .438. However, much of that power production came in the Diamondbacks' first four games of the season, with the shortstop having largely struggled at the dish ever since returning from a brief absence earlier this month due to an illness. Over his past 10 starts, Ahmed has managed only three hits in 31 at-bats (.097 average), which has dimmed the luster of his hot start to the campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Ends three-game hitless streak with homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Records hit, walk in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Scratched due to illness•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Held out Thursday•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...