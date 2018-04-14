Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Ends three-game hitless streak with homer
Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 win over the Dodgers on Friday.
Ahmed had been in the midst of an 0-for-13 slump before leaving the yard in the top of the eighth inning, giving the Diamondbacks a vital insurance run. Even with the brief drought at the plate, Ahmed has still been one of the Diamondbacks' most productive regulars this season, supplying a .286/.375/.543 line across 40 plate appearances. Since the on-base and slugging percentages are well above Ahmed's career marks, regression is almost certainly coming, but there's reason to be optimistic about some level of sustainability. As Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic noted earlier this season, Ahmed made a concerted effort this spring to change his swing path and plate approach, which is already paying dividends in elevating the shortstop's fly-ball and line-drive rates.
