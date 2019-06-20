Ahmed was removed from Thursday's game against the Rockies due to an apparent hand injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed was hit by a pitch in the hand during the third inning Thursday, and while he initially stayed in the game, the shortstop was ultimately removed prior to the start of the fifth frame. Specifics regarding the injury are not yet clear, but more should be known once he's further evaluated in the coming days.

