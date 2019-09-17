Ahmed (finger) was confident following Monday's game that he will be available to play Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed was removed from Monday's game when a hard-hit groundball took a bad hop and split the nail on his right middle finger. "If it stopped bleeding, I would have stayed in the game and been fine," said Ahmed. "It was bleeding all over my pants. It would have been bleeding on the ball if it was hit to me. Unfortunately, I had to come out right there." Ahmed, who mentioned at least three times to reporters that he would be fine, has played in 34 consecutive games.