Ahmed (shoulder) will miss the next five days with inflammation in his left forearm, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks planned to delay Ahmed's game participation this spring in deference to the shoulder surgery he underwent last year, but it looks like a new condition has cropped up. The shortstop is now experiencing inflammation in his forearm, for which he received a cortisone shot. There's no reason to believe Ahmed will miss extended time, but the new injury gives manager Torey Lovullo an opportunity to evaluate depth at the position, including Geraldo Perdomo, who was expected to battle Ahmed for the starting job this spring.