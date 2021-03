Ahmed (knee) took at-bats Monday against teammate Luke Weaver at the Diamondbacks' spring facility, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed hasn't appeared in any Cactus League games since March 6 due to a sore right knee, but his activity Monday would seem to hint that he could soon rejoin the Diamondbacks' spring lineup. Since Opening Day is still two weeks away, Ahmed still has sufficient time to get up to full speed.