Ahmed went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Miami.

Ahmed returned to the lineup after a one-day breather and delivered one of three two-out RBIs during Arizona's four-run third inning. It was just his second hit over the last 24 at-bats. The shortstop was scalding when he first came off the injury list, notching three home runs and two doubles while hitting .348 over his first 23 at-bats but has gone the other way since.