Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Finds bench Sunday
Ahmed is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Ahmed will receive a day of rest after making 16 straight starts for the Diamondbacks, a stretch over which he slashed .246/.281/.443 with three homers and seven RBI. Ketel Marte will take over at shortstop with Chris Owings manning the keystone.
