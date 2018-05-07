Ahmed grounded out and struck out swinging twice across three at-bats Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over the Astros.

Ahmed has now gone 0-for-18 over his past five games, an untimely development for fantasy owners that may have picked up the shortstop following a 12-for-31 stretch that included six extra-base hits in an eight-game span. The crests and troughs in Ahmed's production this season have made him a frustrating player to roster, but his fantasy ceiling is still unquestionably higher than in past seasons due to his increased willingness to sell out for power. He has already smashed five home runs and seven doubles in 2018, leaving him one shy of matching the totals he posted in both categories a season ago.