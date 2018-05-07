Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Five-game hitless streak
Ahmed grounded out and struck out swinging twice across three at-bats Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over the Astros.
Ahmed has now gone 0-for-18 over his past five games, an untimely development for fantasy owners that may have picked up the shortstop following a 12-for-31 stretch that included six extra-base hits in an eight-game span. The crests and troughs in Ahmed's production this season have made him a frustrating player to roster, but his fantasy ceiling is still unquestionably higher than in past seasons due to his increased willingness to sell out for power. He has already smashed five home runs and seven doubles in 2018, leaving him one shy of matching the totals he posted in both categories a season ago.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Powers up Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Puts up three hits Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Batting second Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hits three-run home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Goes deep vs. Padres•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...