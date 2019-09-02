Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Though Ahmed hasn't homered since Aug. 20, he's still been hitting the ball with authority lately, notching a double in each of his past four starts. The shortstop with carry a career-best .777 OPS into Monday's series opener versus the Padres.

