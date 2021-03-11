Ahmed (knee) is likely to return to action Friday following Thursday's off-day, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ahmed missed a third straight game Wednesday and will get the benefit of a fourth day when Arizona is off. Josh Rojas started at shortstop Wednesday, the second time in three games he's replaced Ahmed in the lineup.
