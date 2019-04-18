Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Getting day off
Ahmed is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.
Ketel Marte will shift over to shortstop while Ahmed heads to the bench for the first time all season. As was the case in the first month of 2018, Ahmed is off to a respectable start at the plate to begin the campaign, batting .271 with seven extra-base knocks in 75 plate appearances.
