Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in an 11-2 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The veteran shortstop was hitting just .167 in the five games prior to Wednesday, and he didn't have a single extra-base hit during that stretch. A strong start to the year, though, has kept Ahmed's numbers at more than respectable levels. He doesn't walk much and the lack of homers has capped his slugging percentage, but Ahmed is slashing .269/.300/.409 with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI, 18 runs and two steals this season.