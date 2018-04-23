Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Goes deep vs. Padres
Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored during Sunday's win over the Padres.
Ahmed recorded his third home run and drove in his tenth and eleventh run of the season with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Prior to Sunday's home run, he'd been struggling through a 0-for-17 stretch at the dish. Ahmed will look to turn his performance at the plate around during the Diamondbacks' upcoming series with the Phillies.
