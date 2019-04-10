Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

The shortstop already has five doubles in 11 games to start the season, but Tuesday's blast off Mike Minor was Ahmed's first long ball. The 29-year-old is off to a fine .326/.340/.512 start at the plate, but his career .650 OPS indicates he'll cool off fairly quickly.

More News
Our Latest Stories