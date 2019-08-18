Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Giants.

The two-run blast came off Giants reliever Travis Bergen in the eighth inning. Ahmed has now homered five times in his last seven games, bringing his total for the year up to 16. He's tallied 68 RBI and 67 runs scored in 122 games this season while also stealing seven bases. Since the start of August, the shortstop has hit .375 (18-for-48) with six homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored. Ten of those 18 hits have gone for extra bases.

