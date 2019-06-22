Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hand injury no problem
Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Giants.
Ahmed, who left Thursday's game after getting hit by a pitch on his hand, was back in the lineup Friday and showed no ill effects from the hand contusion. The homer was Ahmed's sixth in 75 games.
