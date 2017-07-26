Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Has pins removed from hand
Ahmed (hand) had three pins surgically removed from his hand Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Ahmed is still experiencing some swelling in his hand, but this news at least means the rehabilitation progress can begin in earnest. The shortstop has been out since June 28 and isn't expected back until mid-August.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Will miss 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Placed on disabled list Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Diagnosed with small fracture•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Exits after being hit by pitch•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Smacks first homer of June•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Goes hitless Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...