Ahmed (hand) had three pins surgically removed from his hand Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Ahmed is still experiencing some swelling in his hand, but this news at least means the rehabilitation progress can begin in earnest. The shortstop has been out since June 28 and isn't expected back until mid-August.

