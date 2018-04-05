Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Held out Thursday
Ahmed (illness) is not in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals.
This marks the third day in a row Ahmed will be sidelined due to being sick. Ketel Marte and Chris Owings will cover the middle infield in his stead. Look for Ahmed to try to get back in the lineup for Saturday's contest.
