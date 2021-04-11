Ahmed went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Reds.
Ahmed was activated off the injured list and made his season debut Saturday. He had been dealing with knee discomfort for much of spring training.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Making season debut Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Activated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Expected back this weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: To hit in cage soon•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hits injured list as expected•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Likely headed to IL•