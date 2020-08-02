Ahmed returned to the lineup Saturday and went 0-for-3 in an 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Ahmed was given a night off to reboot Friday after going 2-for-24 over the first seven games. He's had an impact bat as a shortstop the last two seasons, but that bat's been nowhere to be found amid the team's early offensive slump. Ahmed is slashing .071/.161/.071 with one run and zero RBI.