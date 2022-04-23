Ahmed went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
Ahmed's shoulder injury improved to the point where he was activated from the injured list Friday. He'll resume his role as the primary shortstop, although the plan is for him to be eased back into the lineup, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. That means Ahmed won't be starting every day immediately. In corresponding decisions, the Diamondbacks sent Yonny Hernandez back to Triple-A Reno and kept prospect Geraldo Perdomo, who will share shortstop with Ahmed while also getting practice time at third base.
