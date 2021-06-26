Ahmed will sit Saturday against San Diego.
Ahmed has accomplished very little at the plate this season, hitting .212/.271/.302 with a single homer in 64 games. The 31-year-old sits for the second time in three games Saturday and could potentially see his role diminish going forward, with the 21-56 Diamondbacks incentivized to test out some younger options, though the fact that he's under contract through 2024 may give him the opportunity to work through his struggles on the field. Josh Rojas will be the shortstop Saturday.