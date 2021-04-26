Ahmed started both games of Sunday's doubleheader sweep over Atlanta and hit safely in each. The shortstop went 2-for-3 with a double in the opener, then 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the nightcap.

Ahmed was given a day off Friday and got a second day when Saturday's game was postponed, giving him time to work on his mechanics. The break appeared to work for this one day, stroking four hard-hit balls on the day. Ahmed's Statcast profile suggests his early-season slump is well deserved, but a .162 BABIP supports the notion that he's been unlucky.