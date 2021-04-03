Ahmed landed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Saturday.
Ahmed broke camp on the big-league roster despite battling a sore knee for most of March. He failed to appear in either of the team's first two games, however, and he'll now be out for at least another week. It's not clear when exactly he's expected to return. Geraldo Perdomo was recalled in a corresponding move, though it will be Josh Rojas who starts at shortstop for the third straight game Saturday against the Padres.