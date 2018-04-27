Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Ahmed's third inning home run blew the game open, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-0 lead. While he's batting just .194 in 67 at-bats this season, his four home runs have provided quality counting stats that include 14 RBI and nine runs scored. His career best slugging percentage in a season is .419, so there isn't much precedent for this power surge to continue, but his early season production may be worth riding in deeper leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories