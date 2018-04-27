Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Ahmed's third inning home run blew the game open, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-0 lead. While he's batting just .194 in 67 at-bats this season, his four home runs have provided quality counting stats that include 14 RBI and nine runs scored. His career best slugging percentage in a season is .419, so there isn't much precedent for this power surge to continue, but his early season production may be worth riding in deeper leagues.