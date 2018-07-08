Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hitting second Sunday
Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Padres.
Ahmed will move to the top third of the lineup in the series finale with lefty Clayton Richard on the mound for San Diego, but the shortstop frequently plummets to the No. 7 or 8 spot in the order versus right-handers. The low slotting didn't prevent Ahmed from making a major fantasy impact in Saturday's 20-5 win over the Padres, with the 28-year-old belting his 11th home run of the season, walking twice and driving in three runs in the rout.
