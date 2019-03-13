Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Ahmed is batting .318 (7-for-22) this spring, a good sign after the shortstop fell to .234 in 2018. He played 153 games last season, but the recent acquisition of Adam Jones could put a crimp in his playing time this season. Manager Torey Lovullo plans to get Ketel Marte into lineup nearly every day and will rotate him among center field, second base and shortstop to accommodate Jones.

More News
Our Latest Stories