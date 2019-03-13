Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hitting well in spring
Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Ahmed is batting .318 (7-for-22) this spring, a good sign after the shortstop fell to .234 in 2018. He played 153 games last season, but the recent acquisition of Adam Jones could put a crimp in his playing time this season. Manager Torey Lovullo plans to get Ketel Marte into lineup nearly every day and will rotate him among center field, second base and shortstop to accommodate Jones.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...